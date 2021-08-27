West Texas Food Bank partners with Meals on Wheels Odessa to celebrate a birthday on August 28

Dorothy Nelms will be turning 105-years-old and a parade will be held in her honor.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be partnering with Meals on Wheels Odessa to honor the 105th birthday of Dorothy Nelms.

The celebration will kick off in Woodson Park on August 28. The parade will line up startng at 5:30 p.m. and begin at 6:30 p.m.

“Dorothy has been a client of Meals on Wheels Odessa for nine years,” said Joann Vasquez with Meals on Wheels Odessa. “The past 18 months have been a real struggle for the seniors we are serving, and we are so excited to get to celebrate an extraordinary life with Dorothy and her family.”

The parade will end at King Solomon Baptist Church at 230 Bunche Ave for refreshments.