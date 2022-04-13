Community comes together to fight Andrews County wildfires

Here in West Texas, when you call for back up you don't have too wait long.

ANDREWS, Texas — Tuesday at around 3 p.m., fires sprang up in Andrews County.

"The wind that was blowing and in an excess 30 mph rapidly built up and really started moving real fast, it was moving to the east from the west towards town," said Sheriff Rusty Stewart with the Andrews County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly after that fire started, another one sparked up.

"In probably about 45 minutes, a second fire started probably about 15 miles away from the first fire, so units were diverted from there to the second fire." said Stewart.

Luckily here in West Texas, when you call for back up you don't have too wait long.

"What the fire chief did, he ended up requesting mutual aid and we got the Odessa Fire Department over here and we also had the Gardendale Fire Department over here, and they battled on both of those fires to get those contained." said Stewart.

It wasn't just first responders who helped, the community did too.

"We got ahold of companies around town that might have water supplies that can go out there and we helped coordinate and try to decide where that's going to go with the fire chief and where he needs it and get those trucks directed to the right places," said Sheriff Stewart.

Because that's the thing about West Texas, we help each other out.

"West Texas, we always have a special bond with the communities and the communities with each other. Anything that happens here could happen in Odessa, could happen over in Winkler county, could happen in Gardendale and in any of those cases we have to be there because were not a Dallas we're not a Houston we have each other and that's it," said Stewart.

"I've lived in the Permian Basin all my life and it's just one of those places that the people here are what makes this area and the way we corroborate," Stewart said.