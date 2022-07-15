ODESSA, Texas — The 2022 West Texas Fest will be held on September 24 at The Ellen Noel Art Museum in Odessa.
The festival will include Texas beer and spirit tastings, a cornhole tournament, Texas country music and food trucks.
There are three different kinds of tickets to the festival, each with their own perks.
Designated Driver tickets can be purchased here for $30 and include admission and a food voucher for one.
General Admission tickets can be purchased here for $60 and include admission, and food voucher for one and four tasting tickets.
VIP tickets can be purchased here for $100 and include early admission, reserved seating and food for one, one complimentary bar ticket, three whiskey/wine tastings and unlimited beer tastings.
VIP and sponsor hour begins at 6 p.m., General Admission begins at 7 p.m. and the cornhole tournament begins at 7:45 p.m.