Event will include a cornhole tournament, food trucks and beer tastings

ODESSA, Texas — The 2022 West Texas Fest will be held on September 24 at The Ellen Noel Art Museum in Odessa.

The festival will include Texas beer and spirit tastings, a cornhole tournament, Texas country music and food trucks.

★ Axe throwing

There are three different kinds of tickets to the festival, each with their own perks.

Designated Driver tickets can be purchased here for $30 and include admission and a food voucher for one.

General Admission tickets can be purchased here for $60 and include admission, and food voucher for one and four tasting tickets.

VIP tickets can be purchased here for $100 and include early admission, reserved seating and food for one, one complimentary bar ticket, three whiskey/wine tastings and unlimited beer tastings.