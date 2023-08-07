West Texas FC prepares for regular season finale with a rematch against rival Lubbock

West Texas knocked off the number one ranked Matadors on Wednesday with a 1-0 win in extra time.

MIDLAND, Texas — Soccer is alive and well in the Permian Basin. West Texas FC is in its first season in franchise history and is already making waves in the National Premier Soccer League.

"To be a part of this team, I can't explain it with my own words because it's a feeling that I cannot describe," captain Fernando Gutierrez said. "To be part of this team, those teammates, the coach, the staff, the owners. [...] I don't know how to describe it."

"We've been coming in every since week and putting in the performances that we've done and it's all because of them, their support at our home field," head coach Victor Domingues said.

"When we go out on the pitch and see all the people out there with the drums. The kids coming out with our player, "Domingues continued.

The squad has already clinched a playoff spot, sitting firmly at number three in the Lone Star conference standings. This comes after West Texas knocked off top-ranked Lubbock on Wednesday 1-0 in extra time.

"From arrival time and being there, being on the field, these guys were just ready to go," Domingues said. "Going out there and putting the performance that we did was just amazing and just an amazing feeling."

Now, the WTX FC prepares for a rematch with the Matadors. This time in Midland at Astound Broadband Stadium on Saturday.

"Whoever likes soccer, they know what playing with the crowd and that atmosphere," Gutierrez said. "You need mental preparation. You go 100% every single play, every single action."

"You're going to see good soccer: possession of the ball, good dribbles," captain Gustavo Barroso said. "We're scoring a lot of goals; 20 goals in 10 games, so it's two per game. So you can expect two goals tomorrow, at least."

"Hopefully, you know, we can kind of replicate what Lubbock's doing with 5300," Domingues said. "We can pack that stadium and put on a show for them. The same way they've been putting on a show for us."

"For us, it's going to be super exciting to see the stands and all the bleachers full," Gutierrez said. "It's going to help us a lot. It's gonna give us that breath to keep fighting, and it's going to help us a lot during the game. I think they can change the final score if they come to support us. It's going to be super positive for us.