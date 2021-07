The event will be held on July 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

KERMIT, Texas — The West Texas Diamond in the Ruff animal rescue will be holding a vaccination event on July 16.

They will be offering 100 free vaccinations and 100 low cost microchips at the Kermit, Texas Animal Shelter.

At the same time, the live event will be streamed on Facebook by the Jordan's Way organization.

The vaccination event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.