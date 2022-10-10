x
West Texas correctional officer accused of trying to bring PCP, fentanyl into prison using Febreze bottle

TDCJ said Officer Parades was caught trying to bring in 17.5 oz. of liquid PCP and 21 oz. of liquid fentanyl.

LAMESA, Texas — A West Texas prison correctional officer was arrested last week after officials say she tried to bring in liquid fentanyl and PCP into a prison unit using a Febreze spray bottle. 

Officer Gilma Parades was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of introducing prohibited items inside a correctional institution, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. 

Credit: TDCJ

TDCJ said Parades was caught trying to bring in 17.5 ounces of liquid PCP and 21 ounces of liquid fentanyl. After searching her vehicle, TDCJ said officials found an additional 30.5 ounces of liquid PCP and 5 ounces of liquid fentanyl.

An investigation is ongoing, TDCJ reported. 

