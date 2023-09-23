West Texas community participates in 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's

This annual walk was held Sept. 23 in San Angelo to help raise funds for medical care and research.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Purple, orange, yellow and blue pinwheel flowers spun in the wind Sept. 23 at San Angelo's Kirby Park.

A large crowd- many wearing purple t-shirts with the phrase, "Walk to Remember, We Fight Together" and "One Step at a Time"- joined together holding said flowers as they participated in the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The annual event was hosted by the Alzheimer's Association as a way to raise funding for research and medical care for this common yet currently incurable disease.

"But we are the largest funders of researchers also for the disease outside of the government and so events like this happen in over 600 locations across the country to really turn all of our communities purple because Alzheimer's and dementia is a very isolating disease," West Texas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association Julie Gray said.

"And so it's difficult on families and a lot of times we see that people don't reach out and so that's where we get to say, 'We're here for you and please call us at any point,' but we're raising funds so that ultimately we can find a cure for this disease."

Currently, more than 6 million United States citizens are suffering from this disease.

Thus, participants joined in on the one mile walk to raise awareness, holding their Promise Garden flowers as they went.

Each flower has a specific meaning behind it: orange shows support for the overall cause, yellow represents support for someone with Alzheimer's, purple signifies someone who died from the disease while blue means someone is currently living with some form of dementia.

At Saturday's event, the organization announced it had surpassed its goal of $50,000, in part thanks to a penny fundraiser throughout the San Angelo Independent School District.

For Gray, she chose to walk not only to support current research but also to remember her family members who suffered from this deadly disease.

"So for me it's very emotional because I feel the love, I feel the comradery, that community that we all so desperately need when we're walking on this journey," she said.