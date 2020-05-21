TEXAS, USA — If your garage or house is cluttered, now might be a good time to clear them out.

Among the things Governor Abbott has allowed to resume is garage sales with city guidance.

The cities of Midland, Odessa and Andrews have all given the green light.

There is no word at this time on other cities' plans to allow garage sales to reopen.

However, they are still asking that those holding the sales as well as attendees practice social distancing.

Additionally, those organizing the sales should post signs reminding the public that social distancing is needed.

Chairs and tables must also be six feet apart at all times.

Finally, those holding the sale are required to have hand sanitizer on location.

