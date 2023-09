BIG SPRING, Texas — West Texas Centers will be hosting a Suicide Awareness Pep Rally at the Comanche Trail Amphitheater from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Some of the special guests that will be there include Big Spring High School Principal Mike Richey and Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Matthew Faubion. There will also be food, games, and music at the event.