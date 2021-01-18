West Texas Bridal Showcase set to kick off

Are you getting married?

MIDLAND, Texas — Are you getting married?

If so, then now is your chance to check out some of the most beautiful dresses and bridal accessories from across the country.

With the West Texas Bridal Showcase dazzling West Texas for over two decades, this extraordinary event will attract over 100 exhibitors and as many as 1,500 brides.

So whether you are wanting to find the perfect wedding dress or the perfect caterers, you will find what you need at the West Texas Bridal Showcase.

If you are interested in attending this one of a kind event, it will be held on Jan. 24 at the Bush Convention Center between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.