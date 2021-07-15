West Texas prepares for historic Blue Origin launch

The flight will carry the oldest and youngest people to go to space.

VAN HORN, Texas — The world has its eyes on the small town of Van Horn, Texas as Jeff Bezos prepares to be the second person to ride his own rocket into space.

Although TXDOT plans to close parts of Highway 54 to block roadside viewers, people are flocking to the town of around 1,800 people to see the launch in person. Every hotel in town seems to be sold out of rooms.

Bezos bought 165,000 acre Corn Ranch in 2004. Now the Blue Origin launch site, the ranch is the world’s only privately owned and operated space port.

Multiple record breakers will be aboard the New Shephard rocket with Bezos. Wally Funk will be the oldest person to go to space at 82. Funk went through astronaut training in the 1960s, but was rejected from going to space for being a woman.

Oliver Daemen will be the youngest person to go to space. The 18 year old is also Blue Origin’s first paying customer.