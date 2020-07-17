West Texas artwork on display at the Haley Memorial Library and History Center

"There’s a huge difference between seeing art on a screen or doing a virtual tour of it and actually going and standing in front of it."

MIDLAND, Texas — Art has always been in E. Dan Klepper's life.

This West Texas resident's 10 year portfolio called "Contemporary West" is on display in Midland until next month.

The exhibit gives traditional photography a modern art spin.

The focus: life and landscape in West Texas.

It all stemmed from Klepper's fascination with old western films as a kid.

"Watching those movies, I would think wow, I could just take anything from this landscape and if I photographed it right or if I could photograph it in a way that was convincing and dramatic enough, then I could make my own western reality," Klepper said.

Some of these western realities captured are in our own backyard.

"The drive in movies are actually the Big Sky Drive-In in Midland," Klepper said.

Or this West Texas gem...the Ector Theater.

"It was just like this wow moment when I looked at that and I thought when Elvis was really touring at the time, this is probably exactly what this street corner looked like," Klepper said.

Each location a mainstay in our community, now on display.

"Seeing art, there's just a huge difference in the way that art can reach out to you and say something to you and move you," Klepper said.