Local artist creates art influenced by the beauty of West Texas

"When you spend enough time in West Texas, you see how beautiful it really is because it's subtle, so it's all the little things that makes it beautiful."

MIDLAND, Texas — Danny Jordan has been an artist for most of his life, the Texas native brought his talents here to West Texas and he's using his skills to highlight how beautiful West Texas can be.

Danny Jordan loves baseball and art.

"I've put everything I've ever done to make a living into one building," said Jordan.

The Rocket Athletic Cub has places to practice pitching, hitting, and has artwork done by Jordan himself.

"Well it happened on the side of the road selling art from my pickup truck with a sandwich I had to hang onto for nine hours because I was broke," said Jordan.

Jordan has come a long way since then, and has his art hanging in the homes of former presidents and celebrities.

"People that have bought my paintings or have owned my paintings are Coach Bobby Knight, Matthew Mcconahay, Peyton Manning, Wes Welker, congressman Conaway, President Trump, President bush."

Jordan says he owes his success to West Texas and the people in it. "I like representing west Texas, as an artist, because my whole career is based on the love and the support i have from west Texas, period."

You can see the beauty of West Texas through every paint stroke Jordan creates.

"After a while when you spend enough time in west Texas you see how beautiful it really is because its subtle, so it's all the little things that makes it beautiful, so you appreciate them a little more." said Jordan.

Art is about seeing those small details in the world.

"That's what arts all about, its here to remind us there's a lot of beauty in this world and that's what my paintings are all about." Said Jordan.

From here, Jordan hopes to continue to sell his art to more and more people, and keep representing the place he calls home

"West Texas is a tight knit community, all west Texas, that's why I don't represent myself as anything other than a fine artist in west Texas."