West Texans to honor veterans on Wreaths Across America Day

MIDLAND, Texas — Saturday marks "National Wreaths Across America Day," and in honor of it, West Texans are coming together to recognize American heroes during a wreath laying at Resthaven Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

Every year on December 18, veterans and community members across the country place wreaths at the resting places of fallen soldiers.

The nonprofit organization who plans the national event says it is a day to remember, honor and teach.

It's a reminder that even though we have heroes who can't be here this Christmas, they're still remembered during the holidays and all year long.