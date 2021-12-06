West Texans remember the life, service of Alpine Fire Chief

Michael Scudder passed away Sunday evening while on an emergency call, but not before he did everything he could to help a community member in need.

ALPINE, Texas — Alpine Fire Chief and EMS Director Michael Scudder died Sunday after a cardiac emergency while serving the community he loved.

"Michael leaves this world just as he served for decades - putting others above himself," Alpine EMS said in a Facebook post.

According to Alpine EMS, while he was assisting a patient on an emergency call, he began experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath. He pushed through the pain to help load the patient into an ambulance and drive them to the hospital.

After EMTs took the patient into the hospital, they returned to find Chief Scudder in the ambulance suffering a cardiac emergency. He passed away after measures were taken to keep him alive.

Alpine EMS posted the details of his passing, along with the statement below:

“Michael lost the love of his life in April of 2020, and anyone who knows him knows how hard that has been on him. Our family finds peace in continuing his legacy of helping others and knows that Michael is reunited with Traci and his brother Mark in heaven.”