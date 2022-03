They're seeking donations for things like hay, feed and water troughs, as well as protein tubs and fencing materials.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A group of West Texans are coming together to help ranchers affected by the Texas wildfires.

If you would like to help, you can drop off items at Shorty's Rental and Feed in Midland at 1312 W. Florida Avenue.