West of the Pecos Rodeo returns to Buck Jackson Arena

The historic event has been around for over 100 years.

PECOS, Texas — The historic West of the Pecos Rodeo will be held at Buck Jackson Arena from June 21-25.

The event will feature competitions in bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and much more. There will also be several community events, like a rodeo parade and a nightly dance.

Ticket prices vary from performance to performance, but they are all between $9 to $15 a piece. Children who will be sitting in an adult's lap get in free and children under 12 get in for a reduced cost.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pecos Chamber of Commerce, on-site at the arena or online by clicking here .