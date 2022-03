The department hopes the event gives community members a chance to get to know their firefighters.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday from 6-11 a.m. at the fire station, located at 2757 N Tripp Ave.

Plates are $5 a piece and the department hopes it gives the community a chance to meet and spend time with some of their firefighters.