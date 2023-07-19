West Odessa residents want improvements in town

"We don’t have a lot of the amenities that you would have being in town... so it’s been it’s own battle."

WEST ODESSA, Texas — Catherine Nease has been living in West Odessa her entire life.

"I am a native Odessan, born and raised," Nease said

As years have gone by, she's noticed many improvements that need to be made.

"We don’t have a lot of the amenities that you would have being in town, and of course we moved out here with the understanding that that would be a thing, so it’s been it’s own battle," Nease said.

Some of the suggested improvements even include necessities.

"Water’s an issue," Nease said. "This is indeed West Texas, we’re currently on a well. They’ve recently started running the water plant down through Tripp all the way down. We need to make the arrangements to have the city water available to us because they’re in oil field wells, we’re in droughts and we got to have a supply of water."

Another ongoing issue has been the roads.

"We need more stop signs, we need some road work, pay attention to your kids, your animals even, because people do take advantage of the fact we don’t have all the stop signs, it’s kind a free for all," Nease said.

With the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department being a main emergency service for West Odessans, they have their concerns as well.

"They want to have better services, and all that is, you know, we would love to give it to them, but we would also love for them to support and help us, somewhere and other," Lieutenant Harden, a West Odessa volunteer firefighter said. "You know, we spend hundreds of hours within this department trying to fix, repair, replace a unit of vehicle, equipment."

"If we don't get any help, then, we can only do so much," Harden said.