Wedding planning in a post-pandemic world

Supply chain issues are making it difficult for brides to find that perfect gown or secure their dream flower arrangements.

MIDLAND, Texas — For better or for worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the wedding planning landscape.

There is estimated to be 2.5 million weddings in 2022, the most since 1984 according to Axios.

Lockdowns meant a lot of weddings had to be postponed, and this wedding boom combined with supply chain issues are leaving some brides scrambling to get what they need to make their special day perfect.

As brides, we spend a lot of time thinking about this moment, and it is magical.

“It’s so exciting to come in and know I get to help girls’ dreams come true because this is something, I know we found the man, but this is a big thing and it’s so awesome to be a part of that,” Jerrika Swinney with XO Bridals said.

When it comes to weddings, timing is everything, and when it comes to wedding dresses, time is of the essence.

“Ship dates are outrageous these days. It’s like, six months or more for your dress… So we usually tell everybody at least eight months for your gown,” Swinney said. “It’s stressful cause it didn’t used to be that way.”

Shipping is an issue in almost every part of the planning process.

“Sometimes we’re ordering six months, a year out, and we’re still not able to get what we thought we could a year ago or two years ago,” Elizabeth Rush with Velvet Mesquite Designs said. “You’re getting to create something for someone that they are going to remember and tell stories of for the rest of their life.”

The past year has brought with it a learning curve, even for the experts.

Here’s the reality: there’s not enough supply for all the demand. That’s true for everything from vases to candles and even flowers.

“Everything is in limited supply and we are all doing our best as vendors trying to make sure that our clients get exactly what they want,” Rush said.

So if you’re in the middle of planning and all of this makes you want to wave the white flag, remember you’re working with wedding pros.

“Give yourself grace as you’re planning your wedding because it’s going to be beautiful, it’s going to be amazing,” said Rush.

“We can always find something, there’s always lots of options so don’t stress,” Swinney said.