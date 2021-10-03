Weathering the storm of termite season in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Treating termites is a part of homeownership that is less than picture perfect.



"We were having our kitchen cabinets replaced, and during the removal of the kitchen cabinets, that's when we found the termites," Devyn Daley, a Midland homeowner said. "They were under our pantry cabinet."



Daley and her husband found termites in their home last month.



Since then, they've been focused on damage control.



"It was actually a little gross because they look like little maggots," Daley said. "So it was like oh, we need to get these removed now. How can I remove them?"



And yes, even the Texas winter storm didn't keep these pesky bugs away from their dinner.



"As this house shows, they were inside a wall and it had been 9 degrees, 0 degrees outside, they're still active," John Hufford, owner of Hufford's Pest Control said.



Local pest control companies tell me it's the humidity and moisture that draws these West Texas subterranean termites to the surface and into homes, doing lots of damage.



"I've seen houses that the ceiling is falling in because the termites came, and they got in the walls and they ate the studs all the way up to the roof line," Hufford said.