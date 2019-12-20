BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Look out below! A high-altitude balloon landed in Brewster County Thursday.

Sheriff Ronny Dodson and a deputy went to a ranch North of Marathon where they helped recover the crashed balloon.

Sheriff Dodson took to Facebook to say the balloon landed without causing injury or damage to anyone on the ground.

While the Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the exact model of this ballon, some are suspecting that it may be a Stratollite high-altitude balloon.

The Stratollite is a remotely operated, navigable vehicle capable of measuring and monitoring an area of interest.

Officials with Stratollite were unavailable for comment.