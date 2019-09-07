MIDLAND, Texas — Today, the Hospice of Midland hosted the We Honor Our Troops luncheon and invited the community.

They bring together organizations that have an outreach to local veterans in order to educate them on what resources they have available to them within the community.



Hospice’s Community Outreach, Rebecca Haberman stated, "This not being a military town other than the VA clinic, the veterans here with all branches of service aren't really knowledgeable as to what's available to them so any agency can come in and talk about their veteran resources”.



Today, the better business bureau talked about scams targeted toward elder veterans and honor our troops talked about putting together care packages for the veterans.

Honor Our Troops or H.O.T, is a non-profit organization founded on the realization that too many of our troops don't receive the love and support that they deserve. With the help of sponsors, H.O.T works tirelessly to meet that need, and ensure that the men and women serving in the U.S. military know that their sacrifice is not going unnoticed.