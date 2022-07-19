'We Are The World' offers summer day camps with the help of Midland-based organizations

The summer camps allow special needs children and their siblings to have a fun summer experience together.

MIDLAND, Texas — 'We Are The World' has teamed up with the Bynum School, Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center, and Spectrum of Solutions to provide summer day camps for children with special needs and their siblings.

These camps allow children with special needs to have a similar summer camp experience that other children typically enjoy.

“At WATW, our children are genuinely included in everything and appreciated for their strengths and abilities,” said WATW Director Tawny Zachary. “Participants benefit from low staff-to-student ratios, highly qualified staff, and an inclusive, welcoming environment."

The camp is three weeks long and promotes peer interaction, fosters growth, and reinforces concepts taught in the classroom.

“WATW camp allows kids to have fun, participate in enjoyable activities, and interact with other children their age,” Bynum School Executive Director Keri St. John said. “When children with special needs have opportunities to play and learn with others who share similar life experiences, they begin to view their disability as a unique, positive, and integral part of themselves.”