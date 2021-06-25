We Are The World Day Camp holds Family Fun Day/Night

The event gave donors a chance to meet children and families who are positively impacted by their contributions to the camp.

MIDLAND, Texas — Bynum School, MARC and the Midland Children's Rehab Center teamed up for a special event to thank donors.

The We Are The World Family Fun Day/Night ran from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 25 at the Chris Davidson Opportunity Park.

This event helps benefit children with disabilities who participate in the We Are The World Day Camp.

"Our kids that have disabilities don't have enough things to do and their families don't have enough things to do,” Director of We Are The World Day Camp Tawny Zachary said. “This summer camp provides three weeks of activities for them that provides our families with time, parents with some time to themselves and all of their kids are staying busy doing things that are created just for them."

The camp is held over the summer for five week-long sessions, with shorter sessions in the winter and spring months.

At this event, donors were able to meet with the children who have been impacted by their contributions as well as their families.