WCSO: Scene cleared after oilfield explosive was found in roadway

The device was found in the intersection of SH-115 and Standard Avenue.
Credit: WCSO

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The intersection of State Highway 115 and Standard Avenue is clear after an oilfield explosive device was found there Saturday morning, according to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office.

WCSO was assisted by Kermit Volunteer Fire Department and the Odessa Police Department Bomb Squad, with Winkler County EMS on standby.

The scene took about two hours to fully clear.

This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story as more details are made available.

