WCS lowers waste disposal rate

WCS used to charged entities $0.40 per millicurie of radioactive waste. Now, they're only charging $0.05.

MIDLAND, Texas — Waste Control Specialists in Andrews County got approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to reduce their disposal rate to $0.05 per millicurie of radioactive waste.

However, watchdog group Public Citizen believes this change doesn't benefit customers like WCS claims it does. Public Citizen believes it only benefits WCS.

"It doesn’t really seem to benefit anybody else. What they’ve done is allowed WCS to charge a smaller fee for importation of waste. It’s not really in the interest of Texans because it risks revenue to the state," Director of Public Citizen, Texas office, Adrian Shelley said.

Public Citizen has several questions regarding this move.

"We think it’s an unusual time for a rule that we really do think has major implications for the people of Texas. We question the timing, we question the motivation," Shelley said.

In a statement, WCS said they believe the rate change is good for everyone because it lowers prices for Texas businesses such as hospitals and cancer facilities, and allows WCS to remain competitive.

However, Public Citizen believes this wasn't a move to deal with competition, but rather to attract new business with more waste.

"The reality is WCS doesn’t have a lot of competition. They claim that if they don’t get this fee reduction, they hadn’t gotten the reduction, they might not get any Class A waste business at all across the nation," Shelley said.

The big picture is that Shelley worries that an accident at WCS's facilities or an accident on the way to the facility could leave Texas taxpayers to pay for the clean up. WCS disagrees with that sentiment.

In that same statement from WCS, regarding the money the state and Andrews County receives, they said there won't be any changes to the surcharge rate WCS pays them.