Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished.

The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners.

Tank Logix purchased the property about four months ago. The business is located next door and plans to build a new building for their use. The rest of the property will be used for commercial purposes.

Water Wonderland opened in 1980 and was an instant hit.

While many people believe the City of Odessa owned the park, it actually only leased it. However, they lost the bid on the lease in 1995.

This is when the first if two new property owners took over, until they went bankrupt.

A second owner came in, but they too went bankrupt. The park, which had been renamed Hero's Water World at that point, shuttered its doors permanently in the early 2000s.

The park sat there abandoned and overgrown for several years until the Losoya family in Midland purchased it in 2018.