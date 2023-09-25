Water valve replacement and street closures in Big Spring on Tuesday

Between Goliad St. and Owens St. from 4th St. through 6th St., residents will experience low to no water pressure while repairs are being completed.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring announced on Monday that water valves will be replaced and street closures will go into effect on Tuesday.

The replacements are taking place between Goliad St. and Owens St. from 4th St. through 6th St.

The City says residents in this area will experience low to no water pressure while repairs are being completed.

Crews will work as quickly as possible, the announcement says, and there is not a timetable on when the replacements will be finished.

Also, street closures will happen starting on 13th St. from Gregg St. to Scurry St.