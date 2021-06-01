Water main leak in Big Spring to impact water pressure for some citizens

The leak is located on the west side of the city.

BIG SPRING, Texas — In a press release Tuesday, the City of Big Spring announced that there has been a large water main leak on the west side of the city.

Those who live from Andree Street to Anna Street between W 7th Street and W 9th Street will experience low to no water pressure while water lines are repaired.

The city is asking for community members to be patient while they work to fix the issue.