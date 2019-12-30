ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Utility District is experiencing a major water leak. The city says they noticed the problem around 6:50 a.m. on Monday.

Tommy Ervin, ECUD president, says the leak is affecting areas south of 42nd St. and east of Loop 338.

“It appears to of developed a weak spot that corroded over time, aged and failed," Tom Kerr, the Utilities Department public works director, said.

Kerr says it is one of the largest impact breaks the city has experienced since 2014, affecting around 17-20,000 people.

City of Odessa

The line that broke is the only supply line for the majority of the ECUD service area.

The City issued a boil water notice on December 31 for those impacted by the water break. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems should be particularly careful with harmful bacteria in the water.

Water used for drinking, cooking and ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

Kerr says they have made an emergency line that is temporarily providing folks with water until the line is fixed.

In the meantime, impacted Odessans should try to reduce their usage of water to help preserve the line.

“Our crews were able to utilize another connection point but it’s a limited amount of feed," Kerr said. "So if they’ll use water for household and domestic use only that will help us get through tomorrow better.”

The parts to fix the water line have been ordered and shipped.

If everything goes as planned, crews should be able to fix the water line Tuesday afternoon or early evening.

One of the businesses we know that is being affected by the line is Medical Center Hospital Urgent Care on West University.

MCH say they will be closed until the line is fixed, though the other units are still open.