Water main break in Odessa fixed in the area of 22nd and WCR.

ODESSA, Texas — This morning around 7 a.m., Water distribution crews were called and responded to a 6" cast iron water main break in the area of 22nd and WCR. The pipes were repaired by noon.

Around 4 p.m. the Water Distribution crews had another call of another leak in the same location. A cast tee connection had broke according to authorities. Crews worked and completed the repairs around 8:50 p.m.

Fire hydrants were flowing to relieve pressure and to flush the pipe after the repairs, which is why water appears to be still running at the location.