x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Water main break in Odessa fixed in the area of 22nd and WCR.

The break started around 7 a.m. and was fixed by noon. However, another leak in the same area was reported around 4 p.m., and was repaired around 8:50 p.m.
Credit: NW 9

ODESSA, Texas — This morning around 7 a.m., Water distribution crews were called and responded to a 6" cast iron water main break in the area of 22nd and WCR. The pipes were repaired by noon.

Around 4 p.m. the Water Distribution crews had another call of another leak in the same location. A cast tee connection had broke according to authorities. Crews worked and completed the repairs around 8:50 p.m.

Fire hydrants were flowing to relieve pressure and to flush the pipe after the repairs, which is why water appears to be still running at the location.

A crew is still on site and will make sure repairs are still holding.

More Videos

In Other News

Midland Police Department discusses handling of unidentified teen's DNA

Before You Leave, Check This Out