The break is in the area of 2300 N Jackson Ave. and 2300 Andrews Highway.

ODESSA, Texas — As of about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, City of Odessa crews were working to fix a water main break.

Due to the break, residents in the area of 2300 N Jackson Ave. and 2300 Andrews Highway could experience low water pressure.

The city initially reported crews were on the scene of the break at 8:35 a.m.