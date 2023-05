Lowe water pressure is expected in the neighboring area.

MIDLAND, Texas — A water main break has occurred at W. Loop 250 and Hwy 191 after a private contractor working on a project in the area pulled a 4" line out of the ground that was connected to a 16" line.

The water pressure in the area is expected to be low and drivers are asked to look for alternate routes at this time. City of Midland crews are at the scene to quickly work on the issue.