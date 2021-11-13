Water line replacement project could impact traffic, water pressure near E 36th Street

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has announced a water line replacement project starting Monday that could impact traffic and water pressure around the 1100-1500 Block of E 36th St. South Alley.
The contractor is responsible for giving notice to customers a week before shutting down any alleyways and 24 hours before any temporary scheduled disruption of water pressure.
This project could take up to four months to complete.
