ODESSA, Texas — On Saturday evening, a contractor hit a 16 inch water line near Interstate 20 and Pool Rd. This is a transmission main and will require planning and materials that the city says are not readily available to make the repair.

The leak may have to remain a few days until all resources are available in order to keep customers in water.

Customers in the area will experience low water pressure for a couple of days, while the line is being repaired.

The city will give updates as the situation changes.

Please contact the Utilities Department at (432) 335-4625, if you have any questions.