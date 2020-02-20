ODESSA, Texas — Crews working on Faudree Road have reportedly hit a water line during their construction.

The City of Odessa says a contractor hit a water main at Mission and Dorado.

The hit has caused a water leak, leading to a lack of water pressure.

While the contractor will be working to repair the line, the city will be isolating and closing valves and assisting in the repairs.

Water pressure for businesses and housing in the area, including the Tuscany at Faudree, will be restored once repairs are made.

The repairs are estimated to take at least three hours.

Tuscany at Faudree

