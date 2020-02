FORT STOCKTON, Texas — A water line leak is causing road closures in Fort Stockton.

The Fort Stockton Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area around 11th and Main. Crews will be opening the ground to identify the size of the line.

The area has been taped off and crews have opened up fire hydrants to release pressure from the water line.

The department is warning drivers to drive with caution since there is water flowing from the north on FM 1053 and Main Street.