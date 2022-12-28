Water leak causing pressure issues in Big Spring

The City of Big Spring says residents near Wasson and Parkway Rd. will be impacted.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning some residents that they will have little to no water pressure for a while.

This is due to repairs being made on a water leak in the vicinity of Wasson and Parkway Rd.

While the warning was issued around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, the city did not say when it expects repairs to be completed.

Crews are reportedly working as quickly as possible to restore water service to the area.

This announcement comes just hours after another leak forced the closure of the intersection at Goliad and 18th St.