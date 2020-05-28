MIDLAND, Texas — Following the viral arrest of Tye Anders, the City of Midland is holding a community discussion Thursday at the MLK Community Center.

Councilman John Norman, who pushed for the release of the body cam footage of the incident, says it is time for Midland to discuss the elephant in the room no matter how hard that might be.

The discussion is open to the public and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. It is intended to be an opportunity for everyone to come together and allow voices to be heard.

Norman believes both the arrest and the video can be a learning opportunity for everyone.

Anders' attorney Justin Moore said in a press release that neither of them would be attending.

"[A]ny action towards having a discussion about what happened to Tye Anders without dismissing his felony charges is dishonest and is in bad faith," Moore said.

District Attorney Laura Nodolf previously said after reviewing the footage "There were no actions taken by any member of the Midland Police Department that would cause me any concern with moving forward with the case."

The meeting will be livestreamed on NewsWest 9's Facebook, YouTube and website if you would like to watch.

