PECOS COUNTY, Texas — A Washington man is dead following a crash in Pecos County.

DPS reported the accident took place at 11 a.m. on October 12, just 8 miles north of Fort Stockton.

Vernon Roberts, 69, was driving a Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer south on U.S. Highway 285.

Cristian Hinojos, 21, was traveling north in a Chevrolet Suburban on the same road when his vehicle entered the southbound lane and sideswiped the semi-truck.

This caused the semi-truck to catch fire and the Suburban to roll.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Hinojos was not injured in the crash.

