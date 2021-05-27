Ward County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating runaway teen

Katelyn Cunningham reportedly ran away following her lunch break at Monahans High School and has not been found as of May 27.

WARD COUNTY, Texas — The Ward county Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who they say ran away on May 19.

Katelyn Cunningham reportedly ran away following her lunch break at Monahans High School and has not been found as of May 27.

She is described as white with blue eyes and blonde hair. Her height is listed as 5'2" and she weighs around 118 pounds.