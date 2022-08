The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Ward County Coliseum.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Ward County 4-H Food & Nutrition Project will be taking place on August 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ward County Coliseum.

Parents and children will learn about kitchen and cooking safety, how to prepare nutritious meals and snacks, and meal ideas to help prevent risk of disease.