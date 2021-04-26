Ward Co. to receive $1.5M for broadband infrastructure project

WARD COUNTY, Texas — Ward County is receiving $1.5 million from the Economic Development Administration.
Congressman Tony Gonzales announced the award Friday.
The money is being given to the Monahans Economic Development Corporation and will go to help funding the COVID-19 Broadband Infrastructure Project.
This project is dedicated to providing fiber-based communications network to replace existing infrastructure in Monahans.
“I am excited to announce this EDA funding for the city of Monahans,” Gonzales said in a press release. “Expanding access to broadband services across the region is a big win for our district. This project will help fuel economic recovery from COVID-19 by retaining jobs, encouraging business creation and expansion, and furthering economic resiliency across the district.”