Ward Co. to receive $1.5M for broadband infrastructure project

The money is being given to the Monahans Economic Development Corporation and will go to help funding the COVID-19 Broadband Infrastructure Project.

“I am excited to announce this EDA funding for the city of Monahans,” Gonzales said in a press release. “Expanding access to broadband services across the region is a big win for our district. This project will help fuel economic recovery from COVID-19 by retaining jobs, encouraging business creation and expansion, and furthering economic resiliency across the district.”