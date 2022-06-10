Walmart, Sam’s Club stores team up with MCHS for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign

Donations can be made at checkout in store, online or on the Walmart app.

MIDLAND, Texas — Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the Permian Basin are coming together for their annual support of Medical Center Health System in the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

From June 13 to July 10, customers and members at stores in Odessa, Midland, Big Spring, Fort Stockton and Pecos can support the cause at checkout by donating $1 or more or rounding their payment up to the nearest dollar.

Donations will also be taken through online checkout and the Walmart app.

Money raised at local stores goes directly to fund equipment, research, supplies and charitable care for sick and injured kids at MCHS. The campaign raised a total of $95,000 for MCHS last year and a total of more than $2 million since 1987.