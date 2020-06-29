x
Walmart and Sam's Club team up with the Children's Miracle Network

If you're uncomfortable shopping in person, you can donate online through July 19.
Credit: KWES
Walmart presenting a check to the Children's Miracle Network in 2017

Walmart and Sam's Club stores across the Permian Basin are teaming up with the Children's Miracle Network.

At checkout, customers can round up their total, or you can chose a donation amount.

Stores in Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Pecos, and Fort Stockton are participating.

"100 percent of what you donate goes back to the pediatrics and NICU units here, and we use those funds to purchase equipment for the babies and kids," said Haley Howey, the Program Director for the Children's Miracle Network.

If you're uncomfortable shopping in-person, you can also donate when shopping online. 

The fundraiser goes through July 19.

