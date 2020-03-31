WEST, Texas — The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund donated $30,000 to the West Texas Food Bank.

The money is a small part of a $1.5 million donation the Giving Fund is offering to quickly stock shelves at local food banks around the country.

The organization hopes to help where students and families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak can access a steady supply of nutritious meals.

"While many will be left wondering how to pay rent, afford medical bills or make the next car payment, we envision this crucial support will help remove some of the mystery around where those folks might find their next meal,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president, and CEO.

By directing $1.5 million to local food banks that serve students and families most in need, this donation will have a direct and immediate impact on many of the 1,400 communities that Atmos Energy serves.

North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is charged with closing the hunger gap in 13 counties and represents just one example of the many organizations that will benefit from this donation around the country.

Every dollar donated to NTFB provides access to three healthy meals, and 94 percent of every dollar goes directly to hunger relief programs.

“In just a few short weeks we have seen the need for food assistance skyrocket across North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “With layoffs and furloughs across so many sectors, the Food Bank mobilized quickly to meet the demand for food while ensuring that our distribution methods keep our staff and the neighbors we serve safe. This switch was critical but meant increased costs for food banks to meet the demand. These gifts from Atmos Energy will be instrumental in helping us continue to meet community needs, we are extremely grateful.”

CitySquare, which provides essential services in meeting the basic food needs of its Dallas neighbors, will also be empowered to amplify its reach as a result of this donation.

“We are so grateful to Atmos Energy and its employees for their support of our mission,” said John Siburt, president and COO of CitySquare. “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused record numbers of families in North Texas to face food insecurity, so we are exhilarated that Atmos Energy shares our passion to seek innovative and effective solutions to feed hungry children and families in the community.”

The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund makes contributions that advance its focus on three pillars of outreach – health, education, and community welfare.

