Wagner Noël to reschedule their 80s Valentine's Movie Night to February 20 due to inclement weather

The movie that was scheduled to be play was Sixteen Candles.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center has decided to reschedule their 80s Valentine's Movie Night to February 20.

This is due to the poor weather conditions. The movie that was suppose to be played was Sixteen Candles.

This is part of the the theater's Cinema Under the Stars movie series.

If you purchased a ticket to the event, including VIP tickets, your tickets will be immediately transferred to the new date.

If you cannot attend the new date, you can request a refund. You must make a request for this refund by February 16.