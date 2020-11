Wagner Noel is inviting the public out to a night of talent and fun for its Thanksgiving Special on Nov. 21.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center will be hosting a night of entertainment on Nov. 21 for its Thanksgiving Special.

This fun and creative event will have special performances by Lone Star Brass, Diva & Dino, Treaty Oak Revival, and Current Nine.

The fun will start at 6:30 p.m.