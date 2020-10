If you are wanting to see some Halloween classics, then Wagner Noel invites you to the Cinema Under the Star Double Feature event on Oct. 29.

At this fun feature event, you will be able to enjoy the classics Hocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for those wanting to have a fun movie night out.